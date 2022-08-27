US Bancorp DE Purchases 7,349 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 602,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,349 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.08% of Weyerhaeuser worth $22,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 11,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 44.1% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Weyerhaeuser Stock Down 3.4 %

WY opened at $35.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.11 and its 200 day moving average is $37.69. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $32.50 and a fifty-two week high of $43.04.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is presently 21.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on WY. Argus downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial began coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Weyerhaeuser

In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Albert Monaco purchased 3,000 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.43 per share, for a total transaction of $115,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,063.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.