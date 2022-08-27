US Bancorp DE Sells 2,719 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,719 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.05% of Republic Services worth $22,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Republic Services by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,405,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 1.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on RSG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $139.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Republic Services Trading Down 2.0 %

In related news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 347 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total value of $46,848.47. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,171.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total transaction of $46,848.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,186 shares in the company, valued at $835,171.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total transaction of $2,027,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,659,863.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 29,447 shares of company stock valued at $4,083,807 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RSG stock opened at $144.68 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.57 and a twelve month high of $148.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.72.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.495 dividend. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 42.20%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Featured Stories

