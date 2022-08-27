US Bancorp DE Sells 46,492 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 222,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 46,492 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.08% of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $26,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LQD. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 2,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 2,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 13,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 9,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 18,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:LQD opened at $111.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.82 and a 200-day moving average of $115.18. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $107.10 and a 52 week high of $136.26.

About iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

