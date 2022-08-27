US Bancorp DE Sells 952 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 167,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 952 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $27,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 36.1% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 82,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,295 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.5% during the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,155,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,541,000 after purchasing an additional 133,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14.7% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 24,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,940,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of VIG stock opened at $151.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.61. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $137.50 and a fifty-two week high of $172.87.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

