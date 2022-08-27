Veritable L.P. Acquires 290 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sempra during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $788,094,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sempra by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,524,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,905,435,000 after buying an additional 2,631,949 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Sempra by 975.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,348,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $310,624,000 after buying an additional 2,129,949 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Sempra by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,124,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $942,388,000 after purchasing an additional 466,141 shares during the period. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra in the first quarter worth approximately $59,004,000. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SRE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Sempra from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sempra from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.22.

SRE stock opened at $166.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.35 billion, a PE ratio of 46.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $156.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.78. Sempra has a one year low of $119.56 and a one year high of $173.28.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 11.01%. Sempra’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

