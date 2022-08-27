Veritable L.P. Acquires 298 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Veritable L.P. grew its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in International Paper during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in International Paper by 112.4% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in International Paper during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on IP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on International Paper from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of International Paper from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of International Paper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Paper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.80.

International Paper stock opened at $42.62 on Friday. International Paper has a 52 week low of $40.21 and a 52 week high of $60.39. The firm has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. International Paper’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

