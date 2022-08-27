Veritable L.P. Acquires 353 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Veritable L.P. increased its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,533 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AME. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AMETEK by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,279,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,246,685,000 after buying an additional 259,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in AMETEK by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,295,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,366,824,000 after buying an additional 60,786 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in AMETEK by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,804,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,147,509,000 after buying an additional 60,518 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in AMETEK by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,595,759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $745,243,000 after buying an additional 437,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AMETEK by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,379,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $642,259,000 after buying an additional 197,644 shares during the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Insider Activity at AMETEK

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.81, for a total transaction of $380,430.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,828,694.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMETEK Trading Down 3.7 %

NYSE AME opened at $122.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.58. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.17 and a 12 month high of $148.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 18.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, May 6th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 18.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on AMETEK from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AMETEK in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on AMETEK from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.56.

AMETEK Profile

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.