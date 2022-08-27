Veritable L.P. Boosts Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Veritable L.P. boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at $263,044,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 137.3% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 652,483 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $155,682,000 after purchasing an additional 377,552 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter valued at $70,604,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 257.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 394,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $88,810,000 after purchasing an additional 284,339 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 110.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 445,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,280,000 after purchasing an additional 233,810 shares during the period. 83.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tractor Supply stock opened at $191.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $166.49 and a 12 month high of $241.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.19. The firm has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.90.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.29% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 40.62%.

TSCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Tractor Supply to $250.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler set a $253.00 price objective on Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.79.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

