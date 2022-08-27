Veritable L.P. Grows Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Veritable L.P. increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 97.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 18,432 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 41,899,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,543,176,000 after buying an additional 2,300,878 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 20,873,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $726,598,000 after acquiring an additional 831,987 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 231.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,629,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $300,384,000 after acquiring an additional 6,025,918 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,260,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $230,575,000 after acquiring an additional 854,898 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,985,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $208,347,000 after acquiring an additional 147,279 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $32.98 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $32.20 and a twelve month high of $39.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.19.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

