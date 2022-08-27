Veritable L.P. Has $1.21 Million Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Veritable L.P. grew its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the first quarter worth $28,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the first quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $5,491,764.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,809 shares in the company, valued at $15,293,451.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $708,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,100 shares in the company, valued at $10,778,804. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $5,491,764.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,809 shares in the company, valued at $15,293,451.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,175 shares of company stock worth $6,616,198 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Nucor Trading Down 2.6 %

Several analysts recently weighed in on NUE shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Nucor from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. UBS Group set a $120.00 price target on shares of Nucor in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.50.

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $140.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.78 billion, a PE ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.40. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $88.50 and a 52 week high of $187.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $123.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.91 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $11.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.59 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 57.78%. The business’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 31.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.14%.

About Nucor

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.