Veritable L.P. Has $1.33 Million Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Veritable L.P. boosted its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 39 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Humana during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HUM shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on Humana from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen raised their price objective on Humana to $547.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Loop Capital began coverage on Humana in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $510.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Humana from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Humana from $453.00 to $494.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $510.63.

Humana Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $486.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $480.63 and a 200-day moving average of $453.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $351.20 and a fifty-two week high of $504.99.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $1.00. Humana had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.89 EPS. Humana’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 24.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.7875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.86%.

Humana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.