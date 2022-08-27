Veritable L.P. Increases Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Veritable L.P. increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,170 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 84.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 306 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 94.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Republic Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FRC opened at $155.64 on Friday. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $133.37 and a twelve month high of $222.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $155.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

First Republic Bank Announces Dividend

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.11. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 27.65%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FRC shares. TheStreet upgraded First Republic Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on First Republic Bank from $223.00 to $198.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on First Republic Bank from $194.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on First Republic Bank from $170.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.33.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

