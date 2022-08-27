Veritable L.P. Increases Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Veritable L.P. grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 5,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 2,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 23,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 6,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $104.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.06 and a 1 year high of $171.12. The company has a market capitalization of $35.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.18.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.93% and a net margin of 40.59%. Simon Property Group’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.68%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 106.08%.

SPG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $158.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Simon Property Group to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.73.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

