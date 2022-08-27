Veritable L.P. Lowers Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Veritable L.P. lessened its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 12.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,753,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,016,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159,166 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,764,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,726,000 after purchasing an additional 351,926 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,554,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,883,000 after purchasing an additional 69,773 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $578,209,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,683,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,165,000 after purchasing an additional 7,754 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Trane Technologies Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $155.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $120.64 and a 1 year high of $204.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $142.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.41. The stock has a market cap of $36.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.04.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.06. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 42.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $132.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $162.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.38.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.