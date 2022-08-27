Veritable L.P. Lowers Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Veritable L.P. lessened its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Clorox by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 78,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,265,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its position in Clorox by 403.5% during the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 26,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 21,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Clorox by 14.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 532,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,989,000 after acquiring an additional 65,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $144.73 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $120.50 and a 12 month high of $186.86. The company has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

Clorox Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. This is a positive change from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 126.88%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Clorox from $127.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $129.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $140,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 600 shares in the company, valued at $84,378. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

