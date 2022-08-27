Veritable L.P. Raises Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,610,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,381,696,000 after purchasing an additional 457,067 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,584,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,569,813,000 after acquiring an additional 275,094 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,364,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $734,302,000 after acquiring an additional 360,707 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,429,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,027,000 after acquiring an additional 81,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 4.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,337,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,786,000 after purchasing an additional 139,779 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DFS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $130.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup cut Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.56.

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

NYSE DFS opened at $102.70 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $88.02 and a 12-month high of $133.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.45.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 36.35% and a net margin of 34.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.55 EPS. Analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 15.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.63%.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

