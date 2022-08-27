Veritable L.P. Sells 62 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Veritable L.P. trimmed its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,442 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of CDW by 42.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,074 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,116 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,241,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Oribel Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CDW during the fourth quarter worth $14,396,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 132,279 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,088,000 after acquiring an additional 6,641 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 21.8% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW Stock Performance

Shares of CDW stock opened at $179.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.55. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $152.15 and a 52 week high of $208.71.

CDW Dividend Announcement

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 132.68%. CDW’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is 27.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CDW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.00.

About CDW

(Get Rating)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.