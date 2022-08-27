Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) Given a GBX 143 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a GBX 143 ($1.73) price target on Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on VOD. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 135 ($1.63) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 140 ($1.69) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 122 ($1.47) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 165 ($1.99) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 157.27 ($1.90).
LON:VOD opened at GBX 115.08 ($1.39) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 124.39 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 126.10. The firm has a market capitalization of £32.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,918.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.82. Vodafone Group Public has a twelve month low of GBX 105 ($1.27) and a twelve month high of GBX 141.60 ($1.71).
Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
