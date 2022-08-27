Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Vontier from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Vontier to $29.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Vontier from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th.

Shares of NYSE:VNT opened at $22.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.17. Vontier has a 52-week low of $21.16 and a 52-week high of $37.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.03.

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $776.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.00 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 97.01% and a net margin of 16.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vontier will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Vontier’s payout ratio is 3.21%.

In other news, Director Andrew Miller sold 2,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total value of $63,759.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,544. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VNT. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vontier during the first quarter worth $29,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 256.3% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 331.9% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vontier during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

