Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Stake Decreased by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) by 52.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 309,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 345,200 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned 0.16% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $14,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $756,928,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,208,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $511,049,000 after purchasing an additional 886,251 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,556,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,568,000 after purchasing an additional 38,091 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,472,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,505,000 after purchasing an additional 87,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 12.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,061,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,416,000 after buying an additional 230,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.19% of the company’s stock.

Vornado Realty Trust Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:VNO opened at $27.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.99 and a beta of 1.27. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $27.04 and a 12-month high of $47.26. The company has a quick ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Vornado Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $453.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.43 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 3.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 321.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on VNO. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.86.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

