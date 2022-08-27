Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on VOYA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.27.

Shares of VOYA stock opened at $62.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.90. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Voya Financial has a 12 month low of $56.20 and a 12 month high of $74.97.

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $273.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.50 million. Voya Financial had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 8.92%. Equities analysts predict that Voya Financial will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Voya Financial by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,434 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Voya Financial by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,777 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Voya Financial by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,975 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 8,889 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Voya Financial by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,072,412 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $71,111,000 after purchasing an additional 174,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Voya Financial by 100.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,583 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

