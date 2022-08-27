Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on VOYA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.27.
Voya Financial Trading Down 2.1 %
Shares of VOYA stock opened at $62.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.90. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Voya Financial has a 12 month low of $56.20 and a 12 month high of $74.97.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Voya Financial by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,434 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Voya Financial by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,777 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Voya Financial by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,975 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 8,889 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Voya Financial by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,072,412 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $71,111,000 after purchasing an additional 174,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Voya Financial by 100.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,583 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter.
About Voya Financial
Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Voya Financial (VOYA)
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.