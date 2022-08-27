Wedbush Comments on DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:DKS)

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush increased their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 23rd. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the sporting goods retailer will post earnings per share of $14.62 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $13.68. The consensus estimate for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ current full-year earnings is $11.14 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DKS. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.39.

Shares of DKS opened at $106.74 on Friday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52 week low of $63.45 and a 52 week high of $147.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.70 and a 200-day moving average of $95.90.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.17. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 55.70% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,226.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,209,479 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $91,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,279 shares in the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 368.8% in the first quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,418,366 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $141,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,841 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 14,621.4% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 523,934 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $39,487,000 after acquiring an additional 520,375 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 155.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 636,689 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $47,446,000 after purchasing an additional 387,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter worth about $38,324,000. 78.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 53,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $5,894,692.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 316,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,899,208.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 16,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $1,779,224.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,231 shares in the company, valued at $2,987,240.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 53,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $5,894,692.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,899,208.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.488 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.72%.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

