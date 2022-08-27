Wedbush Lowers Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $215.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Wedbush from $225.00 to $215.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential upside of 30.12% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CRM. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen dropped their price target on Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Salesforce from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Salesforce in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.33.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Stock Down 5.0 %

CRM opened at $165.23 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $177.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.31. Salesforce has a twelve month low of $154.55 and a twelve month high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $164.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 305.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.08.

Insider Activity

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Salesforce will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.85, for a total transaction of $374,555.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,710,599,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.85, for a total transaction of $374,555.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,710,599,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $157,477.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,111,025.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,749 shares of company stock valued at $13,747,316 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salesforce

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Salesforce by 40.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,707,038 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,708,529,000 after buying an additional 13,483,854 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,689,030,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 76,897.5% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,727,250 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $12,845,000 after buying an additional 2,723,708 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in Salesforce in the second quarter valued at about $437,393,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 114.9% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,881,056 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $640,566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.