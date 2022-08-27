Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,143 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,381 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 0.06% of Whirlpool worth $5,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Opus Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 620.0% in the first quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 16.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,817,000 after acquiring an additional 8,720 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 113.4% in the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 91.7% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 15,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 7,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC acquired a new position in Whirlpool during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,847,000. 97.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Whirlpool Trading Down 5.3 %

WHR opened at $159.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $164.45 and its 200-day moving average is $176.92. Whirlpool Co. has a 52-week low of $145.93 and a 52-week high of $245.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $5.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 30.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.64 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 22.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $227.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Whirlpool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $235.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Whirlpool has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.00.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

