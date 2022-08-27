Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ WHLM opened at $4.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.55. Wilhelmina International has a 52 week low of $3.83 and a 52 week high of $6.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.25 million, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.60.
Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.60 million for the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 4.39%.
Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. It specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.
