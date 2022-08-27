Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WHLM opened at $4.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.55. Wilhelmina International has a 52 week low of $3.83 and a 52 week high of $6.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.25 million, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.60.

Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.60 million for the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 4.39%.

In other Wilhelmina International news, major shareholder Retail Ecommerce Ventures Llc acquired 118,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,187,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 950,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,500,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. It specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

