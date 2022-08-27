William Blair Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,159 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HBAN. AIA Group Ltd boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 130.3% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 3,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 33.6% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 564,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,253,000 after buying an additional 142,053 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. PFG Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. 79.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HBAN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $17.50 to $14.50 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Raymond James dropped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Argus upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.11.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Stock Down 2.6 %

In other news, Director Gary Torgow bought 19,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $250,027.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 893,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,523,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Gary Torgow purchased 19,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $250,027.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 893,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,523,582.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Helga Houston sold 28,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total value of $387,845.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 496,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,836,446.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,240 shares of company stock worth $629,537. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $13.64 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $11.67 and a 1 year high of $17.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.02 and its 200 day moving average is $13.77.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 13.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.36%.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Featured Stories

