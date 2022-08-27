William Blair Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Qorvo in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Qorvo by 211.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Qorvo by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen lowered Qorvo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of Qorvo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $225.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.55.

Qorvo Stock Performance

NASDAQ QRVO opened at $95.70 on Friday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.16 and a 1-year high of $192.92. The company has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 17.87%. Sell-side analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Qorvo

In related news, Director Jeffery R. Gardner sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.57, for a total value of $110,570.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,515,352.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.18, for a total value of $268,618.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,754,824.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffery R. Gardner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.57, for a total transaction of $110,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,515,352.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,826 shares of company stock valued at $1,286,836. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

Featured Articles

