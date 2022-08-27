William Blair Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,449 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in F5 were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FFIV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in F5 by 1,216.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,138,867 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $237,964,000 after buying an additional 1,052,330 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of F5 by 1,009.7% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 121,900 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,471,000 after purchasing an additional 110,915 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new position in F5 in the 1st quarter worth $15,892,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. bought a new position in F5 in the 1st quarter worth $9,278,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in F5 by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 265,207 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $55,415,000 after purchasing an additional 35,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Get F5 alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other F5 news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 1,000 shares of F5 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $170,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,355,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $170,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,355,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.95, for a total value of $85,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,307,630.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,062 shares of company stock valued at $1,180,798 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

F5 Stock Down 4.3 %

A number of brokerages recently commented on FFIV. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on F5 from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of F5 from $235.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of F5 from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of F5 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on F5 from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.38.

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $160.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.77. F5, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.43 and a 52 week high of $249.00.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $674.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.81 million. F5 had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 12.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About F5

(Get Rating)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.