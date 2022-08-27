Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) PT Raised to $192.00 at Barclays

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Barclays from $173.00 to $192.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.17% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on WSM. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “accumulate” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.73.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Williams-Sonoma Stock Down 6.8 %

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $154.63 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $139.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.77. Williams-Sonoma has a 12-month low of $101.58 and a 12-month high of $223.32. The company has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.63.

Insider Transactions at Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.40. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 78.14%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma will post 16.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.94, for a total transaction of $6,077,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,785,669.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,161,070. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.94, for a total transaction of $6,077,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,113 shares in the company, valued at $79,785,669.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,400 shares of company stock valued at $8,756,068. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Williams-Sonoma

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WSM. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 17.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,104,812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $788,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,242 shares during the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 61.6% in the first quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,655,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $240,077,000 after acquiring an additional 630,830 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 151.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 488,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $70,839,000 after acquiring an additional 294,602 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,289,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 731.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 323,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,644,000 after acquiring an additional 284,213 shares during the last quarter. 99.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.