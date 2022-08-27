Wintrust Investments LLC Buys Shares of 1,482 Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DLR. Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 105.9% during the first quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,226,000 after buying an additional 8,075 shares in the last quarter. Astrantus Ltd grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 150.0% in the first quarter. Astrantus Ltd now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.9% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 8.8% during the first quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 2,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.3% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 15,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. 98.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DLR shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays cut their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $142.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet cut Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $151.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.14.

In other news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 2,504 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total value of $343,724.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,604,549.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DLR opened at $125.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.63 and a 1 year high of $178.22. The firm has a market cap of $36.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.02%.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

