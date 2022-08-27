Wintrust Investments LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Wintrust Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 53,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,655,000 after purchasing an additional 8,702 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 40,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,839,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 74.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $129.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $133.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.93. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $117.32 and a 52 week high of $145.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 249.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 87.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KMB. StockNews.com raised Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.14.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Stories

