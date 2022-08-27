Wintrust Investments LLC Has $223,000 Holdings in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK)

Wintrust Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC owned 0.07% of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

IAK opened at $85.36 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.13 and a 200-day moving average of $85.85. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.95 and a fifty-two week high of $93.64.

