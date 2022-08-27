Wintrust Investments LLC Invests $246,000 in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Core Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Core Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $507,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Core Laboratories by 0.8% in the first quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 67,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Core Laboratories by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Core Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $1,063,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.
Core Laboratories Price Performance
Shares of CLB opened at $16.85 on Friday. Core Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $15.21 and a fifty-two week high of $35.83. The company has a market capitalization of $780.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.08.
Core Laboratories Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 21.05%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have issued reports on CLB shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.
About Core Laboratories
Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.
