Wintrust Investments LLC Makes New $237,000 Investment in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CTVA. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Corteva by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 62,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after buying an additional 6,894 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Corteva by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 225,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,666,000 after purchasing an additional 28,684 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Corteva by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,315,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,206,000 after purchasing an additional 138,740 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Corteva by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 69,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Corteva by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 137,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $62.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.29 and a 200-day moving average of $56.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.72 and a 12 month high of $64.03.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 10.31%. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 25.32%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Corteva to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Roth Capital raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.60.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

