Wintrust Investments LLC Takes $226,000 Position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000. Wintrust Investments LLC owned about 0.18% of Capital Group Core Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CapWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $318,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $343,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $525,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,540,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,416,000.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF stock opened at $22.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.59. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $20.98 and a 1-year high of $26.32.

