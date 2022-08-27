WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) CFO Sells $73,871.40 in Stock

WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) CFO Arden Lee sold 27,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total transaction of $73,871.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 524,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,390,171.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

WM Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MAPS opened at $2.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $365.57 million, a P/E ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.06. WM Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.19 and a 52-week high of $16.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MAPS. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of WM Technology from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of WM Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.00 to $3.20 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. BTIG Research lowered shares of WM Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of WM Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

WM Technology Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAPS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WM Technology by 40.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,687,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,655,000 after buying an additional 1,356,144 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of WM Technology by 40.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,951,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,262,000 after buying an additional 562,140 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of WM Technology by 298.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,124,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after buying an additional 842,321 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WM Technology by 6,347.5% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,100,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,756,000 after buying an additional 1,083,201 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of WM Technology by 13,253.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 951,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after buying an additional 944,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.99% of the company’s stock.

WM Technology, Inc provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and information on the cannabis plant, and the industry and advocate related services for legalization.

