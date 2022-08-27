WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) CFO Sells $73,871.40 in Stock

WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) CFO Arden Lee sold 27,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total transaction of $73,871.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 524,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,390,171.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
WM Technology Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ MAPS opened at $2.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $365.57 million, a P/E ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.06. WM Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.19 and a 52-week high of $16.02.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MAPS. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of WM Technology from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of WM Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.00 to $3.20 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. BTIG Research lowered shares of WM Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of WM Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.62.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
WM Technology Company Profile
WM Technology, Inc provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and information on the cannabis plant, and the industry and advocate related services for legalization.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WM Technology (MAPS)
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for WM Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WM Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.