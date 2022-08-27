Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Stake Cut by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 44.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 850,329 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 675,299 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Workday were worth $203,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Workday by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,480 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Workday by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WDAY shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Workday from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays lowered their target price on Workday from $238.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. OTR Global cut Workday to a “mixed” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Workday from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Workday from $280.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.41.

Workday stock opened at $166.46 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.10 and a 52 week high of $307.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $158.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $42.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,387.17 and a beta of 1.39.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. Workday had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 1.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO James Bozzini sold 5,030 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total value of $696,604.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 172,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,908,913.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO James Bozzini sold 5,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total transaction of $696,604.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 172,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,908,913.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 1,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total transaction of $271,717.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,003,584.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 119,883 shares of company stock valued at $17,036,414. 21.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

