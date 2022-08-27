Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLO) Short Interest Up 114.7% in August

Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,700 shares, a growth of 114.7% from the July 31st total of 27,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 122,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Xilio Therapeutics from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Xilio Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xilio Therapeutics
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XLO. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in Xilio Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,739,000. AJU IB Investment Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Xilio Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $10,684,000. Soleus Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Xilio Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $7,640,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Xilio Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $417,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xilio Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.
Xilio Therapeutics Price Performance
About Xilio Therapeutics
Xilio Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies to improve the immune system of cancer patients. Its checkpoint inhibitor program includes XTX101, a clinical-stage, tumor-selective anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Xilio Therapeutics (XLO)
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for Xilio Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilio Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.