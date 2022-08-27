Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) Short Interest Update

Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a decrease of 48.5% from the July 31st total of 39,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yatra Online

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Difesa Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Yatra Online in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Yatra Online by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 5,950 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Yatra Online by 208.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 28,750 shares during the last quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Yatra Online during the 4th quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Yatra Online by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 97,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 18,446 shares during the last quarter. 59.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yatra Online Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:YTRA opened at $2.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Yatra Online has a twelve month low of $1.32 and a twelve month high of $3.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.47 and its 200-day moving average is $1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.60 and a beta of 1.44.

Yatra Online Company Profile

Yatra Online ( NASDAQ:YTRA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. Yatra Online had a negative return on equity of 37.44% and a negative net margin of 24.06%. The company had revenue of $13.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Yatra Online will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates in Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages, and Other Services segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

