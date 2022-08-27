YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Shares Purchased by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,180 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in YETI were worth $2,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviva PLC increased its position in YETI by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 27,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 9,627 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of YETI by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of YETI by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YETI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of YETI by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 222,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,444,000 after acquiring an additional 5,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE YETI opened at $38.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.07. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.42. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.01 and a 12-month high of $108.82.

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $420.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.92 million. YETI had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on YETI to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Roth Capital decreased their price target on YETI from $80.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen reduced their target price on YETI to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. KeyCorp lowered YETI to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on YETI from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

