Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Posted by on Aug 27th, 2022

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIBGet Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Yunhong CTI Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CTIB opened at $0.90 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.88. Yunhong CTI has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $3.41.

Yunhong CTI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Yunhong CTI Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; and toy balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and Animal Twisties, as well as other inflatable toy items.

