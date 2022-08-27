Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Yunhong CTI Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CTIB opened at $0.90 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.88. Yunhong CTI has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $3.41.
Yunhong CTI Company Profile
