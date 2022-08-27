Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD) Short Interest Down 51.5% in August

Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,800 shares, a drop of 51.5% from the July 31st total of 104,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.4 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Zhongchao Trading Down 0.8 %

Zhongchao stock opened at $1.19 on Friday. Zhongchao has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $1.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.34.

Zhongchao Company Profile

Zhongchao Inc provides healthcare information, education, and training services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online and onsite health information services, healthcare education programs, and healthcare training products, including clinical practice training, open classes of popular medical topics, interactive case studies, academic conference and workshops, continuing education courses, and articles and short videos with educational healthcare content.

