Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD) Short Interest Down 51.5% in August

Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,800 shares, a drop of 51.5% from the July 31st total of 104,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.4 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Zhongchao Trading Down 0.8 %
Zhongchao stock opened at $1.19 on Friday. Zhongchao has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $1.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.34.
Zhongchao Company Profile
