ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.83.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Clarkson Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $76.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $43.60 to $53.30 in a research note on Friday, June 17th.

Get ZIM Integrated Shipping Services alerts:

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Trading Down 14.9 %

ZIM stock opened at $41.05 on Monday. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 52-week low of $40.67 and a 52-week high of $91.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.23.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be given a $4.75 dividend. This represents a $19.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 46.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th. This is a boost from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.85. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.10%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 71.7% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 4.2% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1.2% in the first quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 27,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Paradiem LLC boosted its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 5.6% during the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 6,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 5.7% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. 47.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.