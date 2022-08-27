Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZT) Short Interest Update

Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 93.0% from the July 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $323,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition by 45.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 76,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 23,974 shares during the period. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $1,628,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $2,493,000. 47.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ZT stock opened at $9.74 on Friday. Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.59 and a 12 month high of $10.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.72.

About Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition

Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on targeting companies that serve segments in the clean energy ecosystem, including renewable power generation, energy storage, the distributed electrical grid, zero-emission transportation, zero/low-carbon industrial applications, and renewable financing.

