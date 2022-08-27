Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the July 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Price Performance

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $20.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.70. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $18.87 and a 12-month high of $25.45.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.2556 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

