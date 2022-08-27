Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE trimmed its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,246 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $19,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Zoetis by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,315,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,838,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,812 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Zoetis by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,994,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,879,289,000 after purchasing an additional 529,974 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Zoetis by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,663,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,310,381,000 after purchasing an additional 441,440 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,710,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,120,301,000 after purchasing an additional 159,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Zoetis by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,360,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,162,000 after purchasing an additional 24,432 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoetis Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of ZTS opened at $159.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.73. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $154.18 and a one year high of $249.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $172.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.34.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 49.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.00.

In other Zoetis news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total transaction of $301,085.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,786.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Zoetis news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total transaction of $301,085.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,786.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total value of $390,623.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,269,818.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,356 shares of company stock valued at $3,250,158. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

