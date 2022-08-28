10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Insider Sells $45,465.48 in Stock

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 1,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total value of $45,465.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 186,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,553,996.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

TXG opened at $34.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.69 and a beta of 1.66. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.30 and a 1-year high of $191.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.91.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.17). 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 28.62% and a negative return on equity of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $114.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. 10x Genomics’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TXG. Citigroup decreased their price objective on 10x Genomics from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on 10x Genomics in a report on Monday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on 10x Genomics in a report on Monday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered 10x Genomics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded 10x Genomics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TXG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 4,510 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 4,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

