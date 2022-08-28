1,171 Shares in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Purchased by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,171 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in F5 in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of F5 by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 205 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of F5 by 1,104.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of F5 during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on F5 from $235.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of F5 from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of F5 from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of F5 from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of F5 from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.38.
Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $160.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.58. The firm has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.15. F5, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.43 and a 1 year high of $249.00.
F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $674.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.81 million. F5 had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About F5
F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.
