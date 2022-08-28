13,699 Shares in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Bought by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the first quarter worth $97,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the first quarter worth $155,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Leslie’s by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 9,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Leslie’s in the fourth quarter valued at $241,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:LESL opened at $14.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.21. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.65 and a 12-month high of $25.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.78.

Leslie’s ( NASDAQ:LESL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $673.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.64 million. Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 49.59% and a net margin of 9.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

LESL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital cut Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Leslie’s from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Leslie’s from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Leslie’s from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut Leslie’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $28.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.22.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

