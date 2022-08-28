16,936 Shares in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Purchased by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 6.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the first quarter worth about $377,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at $868,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 17.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.44.

Molson Coors Beverage Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $53.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52-week low of $42.46 and a 52-week high of $60.12. The firm has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.90.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.10%.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

